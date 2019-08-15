Sod Poodles Fall 16-3 to Midland in Series Finale

Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles couldn't complete their series sweep of the Midland RockHounds Thursday night as they fell by a score of 16-3 in front of 6,270 in downtown Amarillo. Taylor Trammell led the Sod Poodles offensively as he crushed a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Amarillo still leads second-place Corpus Christi by 5.5 games in the second half Texas League South Division.

In the top of the first inning, Midland took the early 1-0 lead. Chase Calabuig opened the game with a single through the hole at second base. Two batters later Dan Gamache singled to right-center field and then advanced to third base on a fielding error by center fielder Trammell which allowed Calabuig to score.

Midland added to their lead in the second inning, as Taylor Motter hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. Tyler Ramirez followed with a hit by pitch and then Mickey McDonald singled to right field to advance Ramirez to third base. Calabuig then worked a walk to load the bases. Another walk to Mikey White brought Ramirez home. With the bases loaded Edwin Diaz doubled to left field which scored two and extended the RockHounds lead to 5-0.

Soddies starter Pedro Avila only went 1.1 innings as he allowed four earned runs on four hits. Avila walked two and struck out three batters before he exited the ballgame with the loss.

Amarillo responded in the bottom of the second inning, as Hudson Potts bashed a solo home run to right field to cut the Midland lead to 5-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Midland started the inning off with a pair of singles from Theroux and McDonald. Gamache then was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the RockHounds. Diaz then came to the plate and was the second straight batter to be hit by a pitch which allowed Theroux to score and stretched the Midland lead to 6-1.

The RockHounds continued their offensive explosion in the fifth inning as Ramirez hit a two-run home run to right-center field to give Midland an 8-1 advantage.

Amarillo cut into the Midland lead once again in the sixth inning, as Trammell crushed a two-run home run to right-center field to narrow the RockHounds lead to 8-3.

Midland added eight runs in the eighth inning to extend their lead to 16-3. Deichmann hit a three-run home run to left-center field. Ramirez then hit an RBI single to right-center field. Finally with the bases loaded White hit a grand slam.

Amarillo would attempt a monster comeback in the ninth inning as Edward Olivares singled to center field but it would be the only offense from the Soddies as they fell to the RockHounds 16-3.

The Sod Poodles begin a three-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders tomorrow at HODGETOWN. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles head into game one against the Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, on Friday evening at HODGETOWN. Nick Margevicius will take the mound tomorrow for the Sod Poodles and will face off against Frisco righty Edgar Arredondo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Five At Least: Thursday night marked just the fourth time in their last 21 games where Sod Poodles pitching allowed five runs or more in a game. The last time the Sod Poodles were defeated by double digits was on July 24 at Springfield (L 1-12).

Huddy Homer: Hudson Potts slugged his 13th home run of the season Thursday evening against Midland. It marked his first since August 10 on the road in Frisco.

TraBOOMmell: Sod Poodles outfielder and Padres number two-rated prospect (MLB.com) slugged his second home run with Amarillo Thursday night. It marked his 31st career home run.

Two Assists, Same Out: Outfielder Buddy Reed collected two more outfield assists, throwing out Midland's Mikey White at home twice on Thursday. His 14 total assists lead all Texas League outfielders.

Low Hit: The Sod Poodles were held to five or fewer hits for a 20th time this season. The last time they were held to five or fewer was on August 9 (3) against Frisco.

Tied For A High: Midland became the second team this season to put up a high of 18 hits against Amarillo (other team being Northwest Arkansas on July 20).

Most Runs Against: Midland put up the most runs by a visiting team against Amarillo and most runs by one team at HODGETOWN this season with 16 total. Through seven frames, they totaled eight runs and matched with eight runs in the eighth inning alone. The eight runs in the inning also marked the most against Amarillo and most by a team at HODGETOWN in 2019. The 13-run deficit marked the highest this season as well.

Second Granny: Mikey White's eighth-inning grand slam marked the second against the Sod Poodles in 2019. The last time also came from Midland on April 16 at HODGETOWN by Edwin Diaz.

End of the Oil-Pan Cup: In regular-season game 26 of 29 against the Midland RockHounds in 2019, the Sod Poodles claimed the season series victory with the walk-off in game one of the series to take a 15-11 advantage. In the 29 games in the regular season, the Sod Poodles finished with a 17-12 record. Each season, Amarillo and Midland will face off for the cup.

Sweep Avoided: With Thursday's defeat, the Sod Poodles were unable to complete their fourth sweep of the season. Amarillo has collected three sweeps and have been swept three times this year.

Bachar Strong Night: Tomorrow, Saturday, August 17, the Amarillo Sod Poodles are hosting "Bachar Strong" Night in support of right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar's father and his fight with cancer. On Bachar Strong Night, the Sod Poodles will be wearing specialty, Padres throwback color-themed Sod Poodles jerseys with the phrase "No One Fights Alone" on the back and "#BacharStrong" on the sleeve. Following the game, the team will be hosting a live, postgame signed jersey auction with autographed Padres memorabilia graciously donated by the San Diego Padres with all proceeds benefitting the Bachar family's medical expenses.

Double-A Leaders: The Sod Poodles leads all of Double-A baseball with Tulsa, both holding a current .261 team batting average and are first with 1,063 hits this season. They rank second in runs scored this season (574).

Bullpen Trouble: After Sod Poodles relievers combined to allow just three earned runs in the last 12 games (32.2 innings, 0.83 ERA), the staff combined allowed 11 earned runs over 7.2 innings Thursday night against Midland (13.75 ERA).

Torrens on a Tear: Soddies catcher Luis Torrens has hits in 22 of his last 26 games, including a 16-game hit streak in that span.

Scholtens 17th: In his 17th start, Jesse Scholtens tossed six strong innings of two-run, five-hit ball with one walk allowed and struck out seven. It marked his fourth start this season where he struck out at least seven batters.

Oh My, Oli: Edward Olivares slugged his team-leading 17th home run of the 2019 season Wednesday night in the seventh inning to give the Sod Poodles the 4-3 lead. It marked his first home run since July 21 and seventh two-run home run this season.

Bats That Hit Back: The Sod Poodles improved to a 9-43 record when trailing after six innings on Wednesday night. Amarillo plated three late runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the tardy advantage.

Triple Shy: Catcher A.J. Kennedy finished Wednesday night's performance a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4. Kennedy has never recorded a cycle in his professional career.

Series Victory: The Sod Poodles collected their 18th series victory with three straight wins against Midland. They have won six of their last seven series.

Let's Get This Breadnar: Reliever David Bednar has tossed eight straight scoreless outings (9.0 IP). In the last six appearances, Bednar has pitched scoreless ninth innings and picked up a save in five of six. Each of those saves have resulted in retiring the side in order.

One-Run Games: The Sod Poodles improved to a 17-15 season record in one-run games with three straight wins over Midland in one-run differences.

Ejection #3: Manager Phillip Wellman was tossed for a third time this season on Wednesday night arguing called pitches.

Unleash Patiño: MLB's No. 33-rated prospect and the San Diego Padres' No. 4-rated prospect (according to MLB.com) right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño, made his Double-A debut in game two against Midland. In four and two-thirds innings of work, the 19-year-old allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Baby Rattlesnake: In his Double-A debut, Luis Patiño tossed 71 strikes in 102 pitches. He struck out seven total and allowed four walks, which is just one below his career-high allowed.

Walk Off: The Sod Poodles collected their sixth walk-off victory of the 2019 season with the 11th inning win over Midland in game one.

Soddies in Extras: With their 11th inning victory in game one over Midland, the Sod Poodles improved their extra-inning record to 4-5 on the season.

Rhythm Broken: After tying for a team-high of four straight losses in Frisco, the Sod Poodles rebounded with a walk-off game one victory over Midland to end the losing rhythm.

Streaks End, Good Times Don't: The Sod Poodles ended their sellout streak at 23 straight sellouts and 32 overall in 53 home games. The streak spanned from June 13 to August 4.

Mambo Number 5: Reliever Evan Miller recorded his fifth save for the Sod Poodles Tuesday night in game two of the series.

Full of Talent: The Soddies have three of MLB's top 100 prospects according to MLB.com: #3 MacKenzie Gore, #30 Taylor Trammell, and #33 Patino. They have 8 of the Padres' top 30 prospects, including Owen Miller (13), Hudson Potts (14), Ronald Bolaños (18), Edward Olivares (20), and Buddy Reed (29).

Upcoming: The Sod Poodles hit the road for a week to face Northern competitors Tulsa and Arkansas before returning to HODGETOWN for the last week of the regular season.

