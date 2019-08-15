Holmes Shines in Loss to Amarillo

Yogi Berra "met" a Sod Poodle Wednesday night in the Panhandle as Amarillo defeated the RockHounds, coming from behind for a 4-3 win at Hodgetown. It was "Poodle déjà vu all over again."

The RockHounds and Amarillo have met six times in the last 10 days and Amarillo has won all six ... by a total of seven runs.

Edward Oliveras, who had the walk-off single in the 11th inning of Monday's suspended game, belted a two-run home run, capping a three-run rally in the seventh that saw Amarillo erase a 3-1 deficit.

The RockHounds built a 2-0 lead on solo home runs by Edwin Diaz (a monster drive in the second) and Taylor Motter (in the fourth.) They rebuilt the lead to 3-1 on Mikey White's RBI single in the top of the seventh.

RockHounds starter Grant Holmes was outstanding, tossed five scoreless innings on one hit, two walks and one hit batsman while striking out six as the 'Hounds led, 2-0, after five.

Ivan Castillo, the league's leading hitter, greeted 'Hounds reliever Trey Cochran-Gill with a leadoff double in the sixth and later scored on a ground out. A.J. Kennedy, who went 3-for-4, opened the seventh with a solo home run, cutting the RockHounds' lead to 3-2. Peter Van Gansen followed with an opposite field double and, after Cochran-Gill got the next two batters, Oliveras delivered the game-winning swing.

Notable:

The Corpus Christi Hooks won for the third straight night over Frisco, defeating the RoughRiders, 7-3, at "the beach." The Hooks' win puts the South Division wild card race (with Amarillo now in solid control of the second half race) into a virtual three-way tie with 18 games remaining in the regular season. The RockHounds and Corpus are tied at 59-62 with Frisco ½-game back at 58-62 (they will make up the half-game in the last series of the season, at NW Arkansas).

His game-winning home run gave Edward Oliveras a Texas League-leading 73 RBI.

Since his return from the Injured List (August 7), Greg Deichmann is 7-for-18 (.389) with three runs, a double, a triple, two RBI and two stolen bases.

Next Game

Thursday, August 15 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Hodgetown Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

- Final of a four-game series and fourth of a seven-game road trip

- At Corpus Christi (August 16-18)

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

AMA: Lake Bachar (RH, 7-4. 3.07)

RH: Daulton Jefferies (RH, 0-2, 3.54) tandem with

James Kaprielian (RH, 1-1, 2.57)

Next at Security Bank Ballpark

The RockHounds final homestand of the 2019 regular season opened next Tuesday!

August 20-22 vs. Springfield Cardinals

August 23-25 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals

