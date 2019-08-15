Homestand Highlights: August 16 - August 18

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Naturals will welcome the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, back to Arvest Ballpark tomorrow night - Friday, August 16th - for a short 3-game homestand. The series features the final Faith & Family Night on a Fireworks Friday, an Adalberto Mondesi Bobble-Legs Giveaway on Saturday, and a Kids Eat FREE Sunday.

Friday, August 16 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:15 P.M. (Gates open at 5:30 P.M.)

- FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT PRE-GAME CONCERT FT. JOSH WILSON ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY BY SAM'S FURNITURE

- FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - The event features a pre-game concert by Josh Wilson, courtesy of media partner KLRC, and a post-game Fireworks Spectacular! Faith & Family Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Sam's Furniture.

- SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., the Josh Wilson concert will begin at 6 p.m., and then first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. between the Naturals and Drillers before a Fireworks Spectacular will conclude the night.

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show after every Friday home game - one of three remaining shows.

- ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST (ACNW) FAN DAY - The last of five (5) special games sponsored by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. during the year that has brought together the team with the ACNW patients and families.

- ACNW FAN WAVE - At the conclusion of the first inning of the game, the Naturals organization, team mascots, and J.B. Hunt employees will lead the crowd at Arvest Ballpark in a friendly wave toward the hospital. Fans will be instructed to turn on their cell phone flashlights and we'll all then 'wave' to the patients and families at ACNW.

- COX VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE - Fans in attendance on Friday night can play Power Blast Baseball and V-ART! It'll be live over by the Kansas City Royals Kids Zone throughout the games on Friday and Saturday night. Fans can hit singles, doubles, triples, and home runs in Cox's Virtual Reality Experience or create their very own Masterpiece.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KLRC and the Arkansas CW

Saturday, August 17 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- ADALBERTO MONDESI BOBBLE-LEGS GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY COX COMMUNICATIONS

- ADALBERTO MONDESI BOBBLE-LEGS GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive the first-ever bobble-legs giveaway handed out. The giveaway is of Adalberto Mondesi, a former 2015-2016 Natural, courtesy of Cox Communications. Fans will see that both legs bobble on the item as he is known for his elite speed on the bases.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - Fans can enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line, which features half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen.

- COX VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE - It's the last opportunity for fans to play Power Blast Baseball and V-ART at Arvest Ballpark! It'll be live over by the Kansas City Royals Kids Zone throughout the game on Saturday. Fans can hit singles, doubles, triples, and home runs in Cox's Virtual Reality Experience or create their very own Masterpiece.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, August 18 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates open at 1 P.M.)

- KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY PRESENTED BY BURN BOOT CAMP

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola. Sunday's event is presented by Burn Boot Camp.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 25% OFF Kids Merchandise

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 KFTA, and Magic 107.9

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

