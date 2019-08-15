Farrell Strong in Relief But Riders Fall 2-1

August 15, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 15, 2019) - Despite great pitching all night long, the Riders were downed by Corpus Christi 2-1 in Thursday's series finale.

SYNOPSIS

* Rehabber Luke Farrell highlighted a night of great pitching, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. After issuing a leadoff walk to begin his outing, he retired each of the final eight batters he faced.

* The Riders collected their lone run of the night on a solo home run from Chuck Moorman in the fifth.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Luke Farrell: 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

* Jake Lemoine: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

* Chuck Moorman: 1-for-3, HR, RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* Farrell has worked three consecutive scoreless outings (six innings) since giving up two runs in his first appearance with the Riders.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Amarillo, Friday, 7:05 pm

RHP Edgar Arredondo (6-3, 4.07) vs. LHP Nick Margevicius (4-3, 4.12)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.