Farrell Strong in Relief But Riders Fall 2-1
August 15, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 15, 2019) - Despite great pitching all night long, the Riders were downed by Corpus Christi 2-1 in Thursday's series finale.
SYNOPSIS
* Rehabber Luke Farrell highlighted a night of great pitching, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. After issuing a leadoff walk to begin his outing, he retired each of the final eight batters he faced.
* The Riders collected their lone run of the night on a solo home run from Chuck Moorman in the fifth.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Luke Farrell: 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
* Jake Lemoine: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
* Chuck Moorman: 1-for-3, HR, RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* Farrell has worked three consecutive scoreless outings (six innings) since giving up two runs in his first appearance with the Riders.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Amarillo, Friday, 7:05 pm
RHP Edgar Arredondo (6-3, 4.07) vs. LHP Nick Margevicius (4-3, 4.12)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
