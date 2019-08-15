Bailey, Hooks Extend Winning Streak to Four

August 15, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - A dominant start by Brandon Bailey bolstered by a seven-run cushion carried the Hooks to a 7-3 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday at Whataburger Field.

It was Corpus Christi's fourth consecutive win, earning them a tie of first place in the tight Texas League South Division race for the first time in the second half.

Bailey (W, 4-3) was nearly untouchable in his planned 5.0 innings of work, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out a season-best nine in the process. He struck out a pair in each of the first four frames and lowered his earned run average to 3.29 on the season.

The Hooks offense put a five-spot on the board in the third inning against Frisco spot-starter Blake Bass (L, 7-3). Stephen Wrenn, Colton Shaver and Jake Adams all drove in runs with singles, and Chuckie Robinson capped the inning with a two-run single; he was thrown out at second trying to advance on the throw to the infield.

With a 6-0 lead in the fifth, Adams launched a solo home run over the left field foul pole. It marked a homer in four consecutive games for the South Dakota native. Going 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs Wednesday, the 23-year-old infielder is batting .643 (9-for-14) with 10 RBIs since Sunday.

Frisco added three runs late, the first of which came off Brett Conine, making his Double-A debut in relief for the Hooks. Two came in the eighth against Andre Scrubb, who left the bases loaded with two outs for Colin McKee, who struck out Alex Kowalczyk to end the threat. The RoughRiders loaded the bases again in the ninth, but McKee (S, 7) thwarted any runs coming across.

The Hooks go for a season-best winning streak Thursday with Astros' third-ranked pitching prospect Tyler Ivey (3-0, 1.55) on the mound against Frisco's Collin Wiles (0-2, 8.44). The first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field will receive a Hooks Batting Practice pullover, courtesy of Flint Hills Resources. Gates open at 4:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.