So Far, Sosa Shining for Knights

April 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Infielder Lenyn Sosa had a 2022 season to remember. The talented 23-year-old played at three levels - working his way from Double-A Birmingham all the way to Chicago. In between, he also shined during his time with the Charlotte Knights last season. It was a season to remember.

With high hopes for the 2023 season, Sosa entered the campaign ranked as the number 10 prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by Baseball America and number eight by MLB.com.

So far this season, Sosa has picked up right where he left off last year. In fact, he's been one of the league's top players early on this year.

*Lenyn Sosa: .448 batting average, 13 hits, six runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. *

Through his first nine games of the season, the Venezuelan native is among the International League leaders in a number of offensive categories. Currently, he is third in the International League in batting average with a .448 mark. He is leading the league in on-base percentage (.556) and is second in OPS (1.384). The Charlotte infielder is also ranked third in slugging percentage (.828), tied for fourth in hits (13), tied for second in doubles (5), tied for second in extra-base hits (7) and tied for fourth in total bases (24).

The Knights, who have won two consecutive games, return home to Truist Field on Tuesday, April 11 and Sosa remains a big part of the team's offense. At 5-4 this season, the Knights will look to continue finding ways to win and Sosa will continue to be a player Knights' fans will want to keep an eye on this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.