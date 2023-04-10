Middleton Promoted to White Sox Today

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Keynan Middleton had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. In three games with the Knights this season, the Portland, OR native has not allowed a run in three innings pitched. He earned his first save of the season on Sunday, April 9. Middleton, 29, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 15, 2023. He was a non-roster invitee to White Sox Spring Training.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the June 2013 First-Year Player Draft, Middleton has appeared in 154 MLB games over parts of six seasons (2017-22). He owns an 8-6 record with a 4.01 ERA in 143.2 innings pitched at the major league level. Last season, he posted a 1-2 record with a 5.29 ERA in 18 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (17.0 IP).

This season, three players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7) and RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

