Marcano's Torrid Stretch Leads to IL Player of the Week Honor

April 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians today announced that infielder Tucupita Marcano has been named the International League Player of the Week after swinging a scorching bat at Louisville from April 4-9.

Marcano, 23, led all professional baseball players with five doubles over the past week. In the International League, he paced qualifiers with a .526 batting average (10-for-19), 1.053 slugging percentage, 1.603 OPS and seven extra-base hits in five games at Louisville Slugger Field. He also tied for the league lead in hits, total bases (20) and runs (seven). On April 7, he roped a Victory Field era-tying three doubles for the first time since Josh Bell on June 11, 2016.

The middle infielder is currently working a seven-game hitting streak with a .500 batting average (14-for-28), seven doubles and nine RBI to begin the season. His seven doubles are tied with Toronto's Matt Chapman for the most two-baggers in professional baseball.

Marcano was originally signed by San Diego as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2016 and went on to make his major league debut on April 1, 2021. He was traded to Pittsburgh on July 26, 2021 with right-hander Michell Miliano and outfielder Jack Suwinski in exchange for infielder Adam Frazier and cash. He is Indianapolis' first Player of the Week since Rodolfo Castro on Sept. 27, 2021.

