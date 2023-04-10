Rockstar Lou Gramm to Appear at Innovative Field on September 2

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce that hometown icon and Foreigner's original superstar, Lou Gramm, is set to make a special appearance at Innovative Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The Rochester Red Wings will take on the Scranton-W/B RailRiders at 6:05 pm, with Gramm signing autographs pre-game, throwing out a first pitch, and leading the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame". Fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks show, set to the hits of Foreigner and Lou's solo career.

Lou Gramm's ballpark visit serves as a preview for his upcoming October 7 show at the Kodak Center, featuring his band, the Lou Gramm All Stars. Tickets for the 8:00 pm show start at $30.50 (plus applicable fees) and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:00 am at Ticketmaster.com and the Kodak Center Box Office.

Exclusive concert presales for Kodak Center and Rochester Red Wings email subscribers and followers will begin on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10:00 am.

The rock legend will start signing autographs at Innovative Field at 5:00 pm near the Red Wings Hall of Fame on September 2. Further details, including media availability, will be announced at a later date.

