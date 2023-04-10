José Butto Named International League Pitcher of the Week
April 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Syracuse Mets starting pitcher José Butto has been named International Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 3rd to April 9th. Butto pitched six scoreless innings against the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.
This is the second time Butto has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week in his career. Last season, the 25-year-old earned the honor on September 25th. Butto previously was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on August 15, 2021 when he was with Double-A Binghamton.
Butto is the 15th-ranked prospect in the Mets' organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
José Butto Named International League Pitcher of the Week
José Butto Named International League Pitcher of the Week
