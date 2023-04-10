Red Wings Homestand Highlights - 4/11-16

April 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays).

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets are $5 each.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw presented by Genesee.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID presented by Caktus AI.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY: The Wings will join the baseball world in saluting Jackie Robinson, an American icon.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch.

Tickets for the series can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

