Bark in the Park, Friday Night Fireworks & Jackie Robinson Day Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back at home for their second homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley Ironpigs. The fun-packed week includes the first of two Education Days (April 11), Kids Eat Free Wednesday (April 12), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka with Dollar Dog Night (April 13), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (April 14), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (April 16) will close out the week.

Tuesday, April 11th vs Lehigh Valley (11:05am)

- Education Day: Education Day at the DBAP provides elementary, middle, and high school students the unique opportunity to learn outside of a classroom setting with a special 11:05am first pitch time.

Wednesday, April 12th vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Thursday, April 13th vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Bark In the Park: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Tito's Vodka are back for 2023! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP for six nights this season in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm. Click here for more information on Bark at the Park nights.

- Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

1913 Throwback Night: The Bulls are throwing it back to pay homage to the 1913 Durham Bulls, with players and coaches wearing specialty jerseys modeled after that team's uniform for the first five Thursday home games. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the final game on June 22.

Friday, April 14th vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Copa de la Diversion: The Bulls will once again be participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative, playing as the Toros Bravos de Durham for the first of three nights this season.

Saturday, April 15th vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Jackie Robinson Day: The Bulls organization joins the baseball world in honoring and celebrating the legacy of Jackie Robinson 76 years after breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier.

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games. Presented By Sit Means Sit Apex.

Sunday, April 16th vs Lehigh Valley (5:05pm)

Kids Run the Bases: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

