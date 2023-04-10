Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 10
April 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:
-RHP George Soriano has been recalled by Miami.
