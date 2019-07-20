Snappers to Give Away Children's Book on Monday

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers have teamed up with Stateline Community Foundation and the Literacy for Life Initiative to give away a Snappy Children's Book this Monday, July 22. The book will be distributed to kids attending the Snappers game beginning at Noon and children will have the opportunity to read on the field after the game.

The book titled "Mom's Big Catch" will focus on a day at the park and more specifically, a day at Pohlman Field right here in Beloit. The children's story takes place right here in Beloit featuring illustrations and narrative of Pohlman Field, Snappers baseball, and our beloved mascot Snappy.

750 of these incredible books will be distributed on Monday afternoon to all children in attendance and they will also be able to take the book home with them. The remaining books will be given to local schools, libraries, and various community members in hopes of continuing to get books in children's hands and improving youth literacy one step at a time as a community.

The book was written by author Marla McKenna with illustrations created Brenda Kato and author Marla McKenna will be at Pohlman Field on Monday to sign books for kids and join in the festivities. Marla will be here on Monday, but is also available for interviews before Monday.

Please contact Snappers Marketing and Media Manager Ben Vigliarolo at 608-362-2272 to schedule an interview with Marla.

This year, the Snappers have invested in helping improve youth literacy in our community, while teaching kids to not only learn to read, but LOVE to read. Additionally, the Snappers launched their revamped Reading Program this winter that included 17 schools and over 1,500 students that participated in the program.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please contact the Beloit Snappers Marketing and Media Manager Ben Vigliarolo at 608-362-2272 or email at bvigliarolo@snappersbaseball.com.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com

