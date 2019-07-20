Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday

Saturday, July 20, 2019 l Game # 28 (98)

Northwestern Medicine Field l Geneva, Ill. l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-14, 41-56) at Kane County Cougars (18-9, 53-43)

LH Andy Fisher (no record) vs. RH Jackson Goddard (5-3, 2.76)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Kane County Cougars (affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) in the first game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 7, Quad Cities 1. Miguel Hernandez blasted a three-run home run, Mariel Bautista hit a solo homer, and Cameron Warren reached base in all four plate appearances in his Dragons debut. Dragons pitchers Adrian Rodriguez (5 IP) and Jerry D'Andrea (4 IP) combined to allow only two hits, matching the fewest total for a Dayton opponent this season. Jay Schuyler and Randy Ventura each added two hits and an RBI.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five of their last six games. During this six-game period starting July 13, the Dragons are batting .290 (2nd in the MWL), scoring 38 runs (3rd) with a 3.23 ERA (5th).

The Dragons have scored at least seven runs and collected at least 10 hits in four of their last five games.

The Dragons are 6-3 in vs. West Division teams in the second half. They went 4-8 against the West in the first half.

Dragons relievers have allowed five earned runs in 41.2 innings (1.08 ERA) in the last nine games.

Dragons hitters have the fewest strikeouts in the MWL in the month of July with 114 in 17 games, 16 fewer than Fort Wayne.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero is batting .355 (22 for 62) over his last 15 games. In the Second Half, Manzanero leads the league in extra base hits (17) and is tied for 1st in doubles (12), tied for 5th in RBI (17), tied for 3rd in hits (33), tied for 4th in home runs (4), and tied for 3rd in slugging percentage (.562).

Michael Siani is batting .400 (18 for 45) with six stolen bases over his last 12 games. He has a seven-game hitting streak, going 14 for 31 (.452). Siani's .352 batting average in July ranks seventh in the MWL.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 44 games and is batting .316 (54 for 171) with 19 stolen bases in 22 tries. Since May 24, he ranks first in the MWL in runs scored, tied for first in hits, third in batting average, and first in stolen bases.

Matt Pidich over his last 18 games: 1.09 ERA, 33 IP, 19 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 32 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 21 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.23) at Kane County RH Matt Tabor (4-2, 2.31)

Monday, July 22 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-9, 5.20) at Kane County RH Levi Kelly (4-0 2.24)

