Timber Rattlers Sweep Cubs in Rain-Shortened 2-1 Finale

July 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





Appleton, WI: The Wisconsin weather worked against the South Bend Cubs on Friday night from Fox Cities Stadium in the series finale against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In a rain-shortened seven inning game, the Timber Rattlers scored the game winning run in the bottom of the 7th before it started raining and eventually won the game 2-1.

With tonight's loss, the Timber Rattlers completed the sweep of the Cubs and now South Bend will continue their road trip against the Beloit Snappers starting tomorrow.

Lefty Faustino Carrera got the start for South Bend in the finale and continued his strong 2019 season with six innings of one run baseball. Carrera, whose ERA is down to 3.19, struck out six Timber Rattlers in the game.

Carrera was a scoreless inning away from being put in line for the victory, as Jonathan Sierra smashed a RBI double in the top of the 5th to put the Cubs in front 1-0. Wisconsin quickly answered on a RBI sacrifice bunt by Yeison Coca to score Brent Diaz.

Wisconsin produced the game winning run in the bottom of the 7th when Casey Ryan walked Korry Howell with the bases loaded. Shortly after, the rain started falling and the two clubs never resumed play.

The Cubs record now sits at 49-46 on the season. They will look to get back on track tomorrow night at Beloit with first pitch at 7:30 PM.

