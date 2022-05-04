Smokies Swing Season-High 15 Hits in Afternoon Win over Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. - It took every single batter in the lineup recording a hit for the Tennessee Smokies (12-10) to grab a day game win over the Birmingham Barons (9-14) 10-4 Wednesday afternoon at Regions Field in Birmingham in front of a loaded crowd of 7,426.

Both sides initially traded back-and-forth punches in the first three innings. The Smokies responded to each one of the Barons two early runs with a pair of solo shots off Birmingham starter RHP Felix Paulino (L, 1-2). Chase Strumpf kicked off his huge three-hit day with a leadoff homer in the second, while Nelson Velazquez slugged his Southern League-leading ninth home run of the season to run the game even at two in the third.

Tennessee would spring forward in the fourth and never release its lead. All three batters to lead off the inning singled and scored a run thanks to a big RBI single from Levi Jordan and then another two in from a Luis Vasquez base hit. In now five games back with the Smokies, Jordan has a hit in each one including now three multi-hit performances following his two-for-four outing today.

Smokies starter RHP Ryan Jensen and first bullpen arm Blake Whitney (W, 2-0) held the Barons scoreless for five consecutive innings from the third through the seventh. Whitney was stellar in just two innings to pick up the win. He faced the minimum without allowing a hit or a walk.

Both in the seventh and ninth, Christopher Morel sparked big insurance run innings to seal the win. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI triple in the seventh, while then representing the first of a four-run ninth that saw five straight Smokies pick up a base-hit.

15 total hits on the day is a season-high for the Smokies with every single representative in the lineup adding to the total. It's the fourth time this season the Smokies have scored 10 runs in a single game.

The Smokies and the Barons will play their third of a six-game series on Thursday night. The first pitch at Regions Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET when the Smokies send right-hander Riley Thompson (0-0, 2.25 ERA) to the mound to face Birmingham's Kaleb Roper (0-2, 7.36 ERA).

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 for a seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Tennessee will celebrate Peanut Free Night on Tuesday and National Chocolate Chp Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

