Tennessee Smokies Partner with Mossback Distilling

May 4, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies today announced they have entered a partnership with Mossback Distilling. The two organizations have created a co-branded label of craft bourbon.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Mossback and excited to be creating a co-branded label to be coming out in the near future," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "We're looking forward to a longstanding partnership."

Located in Jefferson City, Mossback Distilling is comprised of a team of men and women whose different abilities and perspectives work together to capture the spirit of what it means to be a good business. Mossback Distilling's goal is to produce spirits that will be enjoyed by many generations to come.

"The Mossback Distilling Company is honored to partner with the Tennessee Smokies organization. Mossback and the Smokies have chosen to craft the bourbon from select corn, barley, and a touch of rye," explained Mossback Distilling CEO Jeremy Reed. "The recipe is co-designed to produce a bold bourbon that is rich with sweet notes and a smooth finish-a taste to capture the warm and welcoming spirit of the Tennessee Smokies baseball organization."

The Smokies continue their 2022 home campaign against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday, May 10. The full season schedule and promotional calendar can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2022

Tennessee Smokies Partner with Mossback Distilling - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.