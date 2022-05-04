Montgomery Magic Continues, Win 8-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (11-11) won their second game in a row, going up 2-0 in the series vs the Shuckers (12-11), 8-4 Wednesday at Riverwalk Stadium.

This time it was the Shuckers who struck fast and early to open the game. Joey Wiemer continues his impressive hitting streak, picking up an RBI-double for the Shuckers to go up 1-0.

In the second, Grant Witherspoon got things popping with a deep triple to left after Shuckers outfielder failed to make a diving grab. Jordan Qsar put the ball in play after a fielding error by Victor Castaneda that brought Witherspoon home to tie the game at one.

In the top of the third, the Shuckers brought in another run after a passed ball by catcher Roberto Alvarez. The Biscuits did not take long to answer and tie the game back up at two after Kameron Misner struck a deep RBI-double in the bottom of the inning. The go-ahead run came in the next at-bat with an RBI-single from Witherspoon to make the score 3-2 Biscuits.

Witherspoon was on fire again as he connected on RBI-double to extend the Biscuit lead 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Gabe Holt brought the Shuckers within one on a line drive RBI-single that made it 4-3 Biscuits in the top of the sixth.

Wisely was still feeling the mojo of his walk-off last night as he blasted an RBI-double to put the Biscuits up 5-3. Soon after Curtis Mead smashed a two-run home run to left center that grew the Biscuits lead to 8-3. Mead went 5-4 and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Mead now leads the Biscuits in total bases (45), doubles (10), home runs (4), on-base percentage (.412), and slugging (.625). Biloxi managed to put one more on the board late in the ninth after a Garrett Mitchell forceout.

