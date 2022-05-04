Wednesday, May 4 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Wednesday, May 4, 2022, | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (9-13, T-3rd SL South, -3.0) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (PNS) (9-13, T-3rd SL South, -3.0)

RHP Tanner Gordon (Double-A Debut) vs. RHP Cody Mincey (0-1, 4.80)

Game #23 | Home Game #11

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves N/A

Today's Promotions:

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with a valid ID presented by AMR!

Join US 4 A Jackson: For $20, fans will receive a pack of four field-level tickets with four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

Sport Your Colors Day: Any youth sports team member (any sport) that wears their team uniform to the game gets a complimentary field level ticket. They have to come to the box office wearing their uniform to get the ticket. 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos meet for the second game of a six-game series at Trustmark Park. They will meet a total of 30 times this season, with 18 games at Trustmark Park and 12 games at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The M-Braves took game one of the series with solid pitching and homers from CJ Alexander and Drew Lugbauer.

Darius Vines picked up the win, tossing 5.0 innings of a two-run ball. The right-hander gave up one earned run off three hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

- LHP Jake Higginbotham, RHP Justin Maese and RHP Victor Vodnik combined to toss four scoreless innings to secure the win. Vodnik picked up his first save and has three scoreless innings over three appearances.

ROAD SERIES HIGHLIGHTS: The M-Braves took four of six games at Montgomery, winning their first series of the season. The teams split the first four games before the M-Braves came from behind to win the final two games of the series.

The M-Braves bats produced 13 home runs from these players: Michael Harris II (3), Drew Lugbauer (3), Yariel Gonzalez (2), Jalen Miller (2), Hendrik Clementina (1), Riley Delgado (1), Luke Waddell (1)

THE COMEBACK KIDS: The M-Braves came from behind in the ninth inning in back-to-back games to close out the series at Montgomery. Those wins marked just the third and fourth times in the last 51 games the M-Braves won when trailing after eight innings. The M-Braves went 2-38 when trailing after eight innings last season.

MR. MICHAEL HARRIS II: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect OF Michael Harris II is currently on a 22-game on-base streak, hitting .330 with four home runs, 19 RBI, two triples, six doubles and nine stolen bases, plus seven multi-hit games. He is the only Double-A player to reach base safely in all 22 games, and one of just four in minor league baseball to do so (David Hensley, SUG/ Stone Garrett, RNO/ Esteury Ruiz, SAM).

Harris II recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three players in minor league baseball to do so. He is currently on an nine-game hit streak.

Harris II homered twice on Sunday, May 1 at Montgomery. It was the first multi-homer game of his career, including a 432-foot leadoff bomb to leadoff the game.

He ranks among the Southern League leaders in AVG (.330, 5th), RBI (19, 3rd), hits (30, 1st), stolen bases (9, 3rd), SLG (.571, 10th), OPS (.961, 9th), triples (2, T-3rd), XBH (12, T-5th) and total bases (52, 2nd).

LUUUUUUUUUUUKE: INF Luke Waddell smashed his first career Double-A home run on Sunday, a three-run homer to tie the game at 5-5 in the ninth. Over the Montgomery series, Waddell went 11-for-26 with a home run and nine RBI, including a 5-for-5 performance on Saturday. Alejandro Salazar recorded the last five-hit game on July 15, 2018 vs. Pensacola.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: The M-Braves are averaging 7.1. runs per game, which ranks second in Double-A over the last eight games, batting .279 with 18 home runs, two triples, 16 doubles, and 64 runs scored.

THE SLUGBAUER HAS POWER: 1B Drew Lugbauer is tied for first in the Southern League with eight home runs, including a 431-foot blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field on Tuesday, May 3. He is top ten in RBI (16, T-5th), SLG (.605, 5th), OPS (.973, 8th), XBH (12, T-5th), BB (13, T-5th) and TB (49, 6th). The New York native has hits in eight of the last nine games.

WHAT A START FOR SHUSTER: LHP Jared Shuster has tossed back-to-back 7.0 inning outings, setting a new career high. Shuster holds a 2-2 record with a 1.88 ERA and five walks to 28 strikeouts in 24.0 innings. He ranks top five in the Southern League in ERA (1.88, 5th), strikeouts (28, 4th), innings pitched (24.0, T-2nd), opponent batting average (.179, 3rd) and WHIP (0.83, 1st).

- Shuster struck out a career-high 12 over 5.0 shutout innings on Saturday, April 16 at Biloxi. He matched a Southern League record by striking out the final eight batters of the outing. The only other four Southern League pitchers to accomplish eight-straight strikeouts: Jim Jefferson (1988, Chattanooga), Dan Miceli (1996, Carolina), Anthony Reyes (2004, Tennessee), Nik Turley (2017, Chattanooga).

