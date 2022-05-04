Cabbage, Silseth Win Southern League's April Awards

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce first baseman Trey Cabbage has been named Southern League Player of the Month for April while right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth has been named the Southern League's First Pitcher of the Month.

Cabbage becomes the third Trash Pandas player to win a monthly award after David MacKinnon and Mitch Nay did so in 2021, while Silseth becomes the first Trash Pandas pitcher to earn a monthly award.

For Cabbage, the award is his second of the week after being named the league's Player of the Week on May 1. During the month of April, Cabbage led the league with a .356 batting average, eight home runs, 21 RBI, 57 total bases, a .781 slugging percentage, and a 1.265 OPS. He ranked second in the Southern League in on-base percentage at .484, third with 26 hits, and six walks, as well as fifth in runs with 15.

The month began on a high note for Cabbage, as he went 3-for-5 with a home run, a season-high five RBI, two run scored, and a stolen base in an Opening Night win at Birmingham on April 8. Over 20 games in April, Cabbage recorded six multi-RBI games while posting a season-high three hits on three occasions.

Cabbage signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent over the winter after spending the first seven seasons of his professional career in the Minnesota Twins system. He was originally drafted by the Twins in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Grainger High School in Rutledge, Tennessee.

Silseth is also taking his second award of the month after being named the Southern League's Pitcher of the Week on April 24. Over four April starts, Silseth went 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 20 innings while holding opponents to a .188 average. He allowed just one run in each of his four starts, with the Trash Pandas winning in three of his four outings.

On April 22 at Tennessee, Silseth was stellar, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts to earn his first professional victory in a 8-3 Trash Pandas triumph at Smokies Stadium. In his next start, Silseth was even better, giving up just one unearned run on four hits with a season-best eight strikeouts on April 28 vs. Birmingham to win his second straight start.

The Angels' 11th round selection in the 2021 draft, Silseth pitched collegiately for three seasons, ending his college career with Arizona in 2021.

The Trash Pandas (14-8) continue their homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (13-9) on Wednesday night with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Toyota Field. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

