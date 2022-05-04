Big Sixth Inning Separates Biscuits from Shuckers

MONTGOMERY, AL - A four-run sixth inning was the difference on Wednesday afternoon as the Montgomery Biscuits (11-11) topped the Biloxi Shuckers 8-4 at Riverwalk Stadium.

A pair of doubles helped the Shuckers jump out to a first inning lead. Garrett Mitchell doubled down the third base line with two outs and Joey Wiemer followed with a double to the left-field gap, his ninth of the year, to put the Shuckers up 1-0.

Montgomery responded in the bottom of the second inning. Grant Witherspoon tripled on a sinking liner to left and came in to score on a fielding error by RHP Victor Castañeda (L, 1-2), bringing the game even at 1-1.

Biloxi responded in the top of the third inning to reclaim the lead. Noah Campbell doubled to left to start the frame and moved to third on a single by Sal Frelick. With Freddy Zamora batting, catcher Roberto Alvarez couldn't squeeze a pitch from RHP Jayden Murray (W, 1-0), allowing Campbell to race in and score, pushing Biloxi back in front 2-1.

The Biscuits scored a pair in the home half of the third on an RBI double from Kameron Misner and a single from Grant Witherspoon, moving ahead 3-2. An RBI double by Witherspoon in the fifth doubled Montgomery's advantage.

In the sixth, Brent Diaz doubled off the right-field wall and Gabe Holt singled him home to draw the Shuckers' within a run. Montgomery separated in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs on five consecutive hits, including a three-run homer by Curtis Mead, his fourth of the season, vaulting the Biscuits to an 8-3 lead.

Trailing 2-0 in the series, the Shuckers matchup with the Biscuits again on Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Biloxi is slated to send LHP Nick Bennett (1-2, 4.50) to the mound against Montgomery LHP Ian Seymour (0-2, 7.62) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

