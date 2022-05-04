Harris Extends On-Base Streak to 23 Games, M-Braves Take 8-3 Loss to Pensacola

Harris II on-base 23 for all 23 games, currently on 10-game hit streak BOX SCORE PEARL, MS - Michael Harris II extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a base hit in the third, and the Mississippi Braves (9-14) took an 8-3 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (10-13) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

Harris II stole a base, his 10th of the season, and scored following the hit in the third inning. Atlanta's top prospect is hitting .326 with four home runs and 19 RBI.

Pensacola jumped out to an early lead in the first. The Blue Wahoos scored five runs off six hits to take a 5-0 lead against RHP Tanner Gordon. Paul McIntosh and Griffin Conine hit back-to-back homers in the inning.

Gordon made the first Double-A start of his career, going 1.2 innings.

Pensacola scored another three runs in the second to take an 8-0 lead.

The M-Braves cracked the scoreboard in the second. Drew Lugbauer led off the inning with a ground rule double that was scorched to left center field. Logan Brown scored Lugbauer with an RBI single on a chopper into right field. Then, Trey Harris brought in Jalen Miller with a sacrifice fly to center.

Lugbauer's double gave him a hit in nine of his last 10 games. The first baseman hit eight home runs this season, tied for second in the Southern League.

Brown went 2-for-3 with an RBI. The catcher threw out a runner at second base in the sixth inning.

The M-Braves scored their third straight run in the third inning when Luke Waddell scored Harris II with a line drive single to right field.

Waddell recorded his 11th RBI in the last 11 games. The infielder is hitting .295 with a home run and 15 RBI.

The M-Braves got solid relief pitching for the second straight game.

RHP Troy Bacon completed his longest appearance of the season, going 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

RHP Odalvi Javier threw two scoreless innings, and RHP Tyler Ferguson and RHP Indigo Diaz each added a shutout inning and two strikeouts.

The third game of the six-game series is on Thursday at Trustmark Park. LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.88) makes the start for Mississippi against LHP Will Stewart (0-1, 4.08) for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

