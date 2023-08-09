Smokies' Pitching Out-Duels Shuckers in 4-2 Biloxi Loss

August 9, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (53-51, 19-16) struck out 14, stranded 13 baserunners and limited the highest-scoring offense in the Southern League to four runs, but the Tennessee Smokies (60-43, 24-11) limited Biloxi to two runs on five hits in a 4-2 Shuckers' loss on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

Shuckers' starter Jacob Misiorowski got into early trouble after hitting the first batter and a wild pitch. Then, Owen Caissie reached on an error, allowing pinch-runner Nelson Maldonado to score from second, giving the Smokies a 1-0 lead. After a double, Misiorowski worked around trouble with a strikeout and a flyout. In the second, three walks and a sacrifice fly from Levi Jordan extended the lead to two.

Despite just 3.2 innings of work, Misiorowski continued to miss bats and strand runners. He stranded the bases loaded in the third with three strikeouts and struck out two more in the fourth. His nine strikeouts tied his career- best and was responsible for all but two of his outs record.

Shuckers' reliever Nick Bennett entered and struck out the first two batters he faced in the fifth. The next four reached, however, including a two-RBI single from Jordan. Bennett then worked out of the inning with a strikeout.

For the Smokies, starter Kohl Franklin limited Biloxi to one hit over five shutout innings. The Shuckers' offense came alive in the seventh with singles from Ernesto Martinez and Carlos Rodriguez. Zavier Warren then cashed in with a two-RBI single, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Shuckers loaded the bases in the eighth, but Blake Whitney entered with two outs and ended the inning with a strikeout of Freddy Zamora.

Cam Robinson worked around a leadoff single from the Smokies in the top of the ninth with a double-play, but Whitney retired the Shuckers in order in the bottom half. Whitney earned his second save of the year while Franklin (4-7) earned the win and Misiorowski (1-1) took the loss.

The Brewers' July Minor League Pitcher of the Month, Carlos Rodriguez, will start for Biloxi on Thursday against Cubs' top pitching prospect Cade Horton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will celebrate Gulfport with a special night and a first pitch from Gulfport mayor, Billy Hewes. It's also Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.