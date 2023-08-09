Bryson Horne, Jose Montilla Join M-Braves Active Roster

MADISON, AL - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves. INF Bryson Horne and RHP Jose Montilla have been transferred to the Mississippi roster from High-A Rome, and RHP Scott Blewett and INF Beau Philip have been placed on the Development List.

Horne, 24, was batting .189 with six home runs, 11 doubles, and 30 RBI in 76 games for the Rome Braves. The Blountstown, FL native was signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta on July 15, 2020. Horne played in 100 games for Rome in 2022, batting .244 with 11 home runs, 19 doubles, and 52 RBI. Horne played three collegiate seasons, two for Georgia Highlands CC and one for Columbus State University.

Montilla, 24, began the season with the M-Braves and was transferred to Rome on June 15. With Mississippi, the Neyba, Dominican Republic native was 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA (22 ER/28.0 IP), 11 walks, and 21 strikeouts in 14 games (four starts). With Rome, Montilla went 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA (7 ER/23.2 IP), no walks, and 18 strikeouts in 10 relief appearances. Montilla had a 0.85 WHIP and was 1-for-1 in save chances.

The M-Braves were postponed by rain on Wednesday but will resume their road series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. The club returns to Trustmark Park, August 15-20, to face off against the Biloxi Shuckers.

