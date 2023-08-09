Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Rained out in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts saw their Wednesday contest at AT&T Field postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with first pitch of game one beginning at 4:15 CT. Thursday's regularly scheduled game will be played approximately a half hour after the completion of game one.

A live broadcast begins at 4:10 CT on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit www.bluewahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

