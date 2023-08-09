Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Prior to Wednesday's Game against Smokies

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Jeferson Quero has been activated from the 7-Day Injured List. OF Tristen Lutz has been released.

Quero, who has been on the 7-Day Injured List since July 22, has a career-high 13 home runs in 63 games with Biloxi. Prior to his IL stint, Quero hit .364 (16-44) over 12 games in July with a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.000 OPS. The 20-year-old represented the Brewers at the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle and is currently the 58th-best overall prospect by Baseball America.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

