M-Braves, Rocket City Postponed on Wednesday Night
August 9, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
MADISON, AL - Wednesday night's game between the Mississippi Braves and Rocket City Trash Pandas has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Toyota Field on Friday, August 11. Both games will be seven-inning contests. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 pm, while the second game will begin no earlier than 6:35 pm.
Thursday's 6:35 p.m. game remains as scheduled. LHP Nick Margevicius (0-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start for the M-Braves against RHP Cole Percival (1-0, 9.00) for Rocket City.
The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a homestand, August 15-20, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can purchase tickets and view the promotional schedule at mississippibraves.com.
