Tonight's Game Postponed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (8/9) game has been postponed due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up on Thursday, August 10 as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday's game will be good for both games of the doubleheader. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2023 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

Join us on Fireworks Friday for Agriculture Night with a pre-game petting zoo presented by Chattanooga Tractor and Equipment. Saturday's contest is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond and Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. Tickets for these games and the rest of the series are available on Lookouts.com.

