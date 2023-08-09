Trash Pandas, M-Braves Rained out Wednesday

August 9, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Wednesday night's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Friday, August 11. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., while the second game will begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the game on August 11 are valid for both games of Friday's doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the Trustmark VIP Gate will open at 2:30 p.m. Any groups with hospitality areas for Wednesday's game should contact their account representative for more information.

Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field. All parking purchased through Clutch will be refunded.

Thursday's 6:35 p.m. game remains as scheduled. The Space Night Jersey Auction is live and will continue through Thursday night. Fans can bid on game-worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas at space.givesmart.com. Proceeds will benefit the US Space and Rocket Center Education Foundation and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. Bidding will close at the end of the seventh inning on Thursday night.

The Trash Pandas will be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for a Teddy Bear Drive, benefitting Bikers Against Bullies on Thursday night. Fans that donate upon entry to Toyota Field will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win autographed Trash Pandas memorabilia.

The Trash Pandas continue their series with the M-Braves on Thursday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

