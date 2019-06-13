Smokies Answer Back with Their Own Win in Extras

June 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





PENSACOLA, FL - The Tennessee Smokies (31-35) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (37-30) 4-3 on the back of Jared Young in the second extra inning game in a row at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night.

The Smokies struck first in the game when they strung together three straight singles in the second inning. Charcer Burks' 27th RBI of the season brought in Eddy Martinez to give the Smokies an early 1-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos evened up the game in the fifth. With runners on the corners and one out in the inning, Tanner English drove in Joe Cronin on a hard hit ground-out to the left side.

The Smokies broke up the tie ballgame in a strategic seventh inning. Gioskar Amaya led off the inning with a base hit single. Christian Donahue bunted him the second and Clayton Daniel moved him to third on a groundout. With two outs in the inning, Roberto Caro delivered with a RBI-single to give the Smokies the lead.

Once again, the Smokies' lead did not last long thanks to a seventh inning rally by Pensacola. Jimmy Kerrigan came all the way around to score from a lead off walk thanks to an RBI-single from Jordan Gore.

RHP Tyson Miller's night was done after 6.2 solid innings in his 13th start of the season. The Southern League all-star struck out six and gave up only two runs in his final start of the first half. His Blue Wahoos counterpart RHP Charlie Barnes equaled 6.2 innings on the mound and struck out five in the no decision.

Tommy Nance (W, 2-1) and the Smokies bullpen held up to force extra innings for the second night in a row. In the tenth, the Smokies were able to load the bases with no outs against RHP Tyler Palm (L, 0-1). Jared Young delivered in the clutch with a two-run single to score Jesse Hodges and Roberto Caro.

Young's team-leading 33rd RBI of the season seal was enough to clinch game two despite a Blue Wahoos run in the bottom frame of extras. Pensacola got one back off Gore's second RBI of the night to run the score 4-3, but stranded the tying run thanks to a double play to end the game and secure a save for Bailey Clark (S, 2).

Game three between the Smokies and the Blue Wahoos is scheduled for 7:35 EDT tomorrow. The Smokies starter tomorrow is TBD, while Pensacola will hand the ball to Jorge Alcala (5-3, 5.25).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.