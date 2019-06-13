Generals Gameday: June 13 vs. Biloxi

Jackson Generals (36-30)

Vs. Biloxi Shuckers (40-26)

Thursday, June 12 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 67 | Home Game 32 | First Half Game 67

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (2-2, 2.41 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Dylan File (Double-A debut)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Biloxi Shuckers (AA, Milwaukee Brewers) for the first time in 2019, playing a five-game series at The Ballpark at Jackson. The two teams will meet in 10 games over two separate series in 2019, with the other five games happening in the Second Half. Jackson beat Biloxi 3-1 in last season's League Championship Series to win their 3rd league title.

MIL Top-30 Prospects at BLX: RHP Trey Supak (#11), RHP Drew Rasmussen (#15), RHP Marcos Diplan (#17), 1B Jake Gatewood (#28), OF Trent Grisham (#30)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, bested the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday evening, winning their series opener 5-1 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The win marked the fourth consecutive victory for Jackson (36-30) over Biloxi (40-26), dating back to the 2018 Southern League Championship Series.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Matt Peacock returns from the injured list and looks to continue a strong First Half. Peacock is the most groundball-friendly pitcher in the minor leagues, carrying a 76% groundball rate over 33.2 innings, per FanGraphs.com. (For reference, only 3 pitchers in the majors this year carry a groundball rate over 60%.) His competition on Thursday is Biloxi's Dylan File, who will make his Double-A debut for the Shuckers. The Arizona native pitched to a 6-4 record at High-A Carolina with a 3.80 ERA in 12 starts before his call-up.

ALL-STAR-GAME-BOUND: The Southern League's All-Star Game will happen in Biloxi on June 18, and the Generals are sending a handful of deserving players (stats listed through May 31). Alternates have a chance to be added this week.

*C Daulton Varsho: .259 BA, 28 R, 41 H, 8 D, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 6 SB

*3B Drew Ellis: .277 BA, 29 R, 41 H, 11 D, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 21 BB

*OF Jeffrey Baez: .268 BA, 17 R, 41 H, 13 D, 6 HR, 25 RBI

*OF Jamie Westbrook: .251 BA, 23 R, 42 H, 8 D, 7 HR, 30 RBI

*SP Riley Smith: 3-3, 1.83 ERA, 54.0 IP, 40 K, 13 BB, .231 BAA

*RP Lucas Luetge: 4-1, 1.08 ERA, 25.0 IP, 28 K, 7 BB, .167 BAA

>>Luetge was recently promoted and will be replaced by:

*SP Bo Takahashi: 4-2, 3.12 ERA, 52.0 IP, 44 K, 18 BB, .240 BAA

RIGHT SIDE, STRONG SIDE: Generals first baseman Pavin Smith and second baseman Andy Young are one of the hottest-hitting tandems in the Southern League in June. Between the two of them, Smith and Young have gone a combined 29-for-93 (.312 BA) with 44 total bases, 9 doubles, and 10 RBI. Among SL first baseman, Smith is tied for second in runs (23) and ranks third in extra-base hits (16) this season (through June 12). Among SL second basemen, Young ranks second in total bases (71) and RBI (17) while leading in doubles (11). Neither of them are All-Stars.

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

GENERALS BASEBALL CAMP!

Session No. 2 for this year's Jackson Generals Baseball Camp is coming up fast, set for Thursday, July 11th at The Ballpark! Click on the linked photo to sign up your child today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

