Dylan File Added to Shuckers Roster

JACKSON, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves prior to their game on Thursday night in Jackson, TN. RHP Dylan File has been promoted to the Shuckers from High-A Carolina and is scheduled to start for Biloxi against the Jackson Generals.

File earns the promotion to Biloxi after making 12 starts with the Carolina Mudcats, going 6-4 with a 3.80 ERA. In 66.1 innings, File allowed 28 earned runs, walking just seven batters while striking out 63. The righty was named a 2019 Carolina League Midseason All-Star prior to his promotion. Over his last two starts in High-A, the 23-year-old went 2-0, allowing just two earned runs in 15.0 innings of work and not walking a batter while striking out 11.

Taken by the Brewers in the 17th round of the 2017 Draft out of Dixie State, File was also named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on April 29. The Lake Havasu, AZ native was named a Midwest League Midseason All-Star in 2018 with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and racked up 136.1 innings pitched, leading the entire Brewers farm system. His 114 strikeouts in 2018 were also the second most in the Brewers system, coming in behind 2018 Biloxi Shuckers righty and Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year Zack Brown.

In a corresponding roster move, RHP Alec Bettinger has been placed on the 7-Day injured list. Bettinger is currently tied for the Southern League lead in games started (13), ranks second in the league in strikeouts (83), fourth in innings pitched (70.1) and fifth in WHIP (1.07).

