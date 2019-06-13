Roeder to Jacksonville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field at 8:05 p.m. eastern.

Right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Roeder has pitched in nine games and has made one start for the Hammerheads, with no wins or losses and a 1.74 ERA in his 20 and two-thirds innings of work. Roeder has also made two starts for Triple-A New Orleans, going 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in his time with the Baby Cakes. Roeder made one start for Jacksonville on May 1 at Mississippi, taking the loss as he worked five innings allowing one run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in a game the Jumbo Shrimp lost 2-0.

Roeder's addition to the roster is the corresponding move for yesterday's roster move that sent right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto to the major leagues with the Miami Marlins.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 24 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Barons will continue their series with the second game of the five-game set on Thursday night at 8:05 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman (2-6, 3.93 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Birmingham left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks (1-3, 3.00 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

