BayBears Outduel Braves in Low-Scoring Affair

PEARL, Miss. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, edged out a 2-1 victory over the Mississippi Braves Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

With the game tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Bo Way delivered with an RBI double off Jeremy Walker (1-5) to put the BayBears (26-38) back in front. Mobile has not trailed in the first two games of the series.

Andrew Wantz recorded a quality start in his Double-A debut. After allowing a leadoff home run to Cristian Pache, Wantz retired 16 of the next 19 batters. He allowed just a pair of hits and walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision.

Isaac Mattson (1-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Adam Hofacket retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save. Mobile relievers have not allowed a run in 7 2/3 innings this series.

Braves (30-35) starter Tucker Davidson struck out a career-high 10 batters and allowed just one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings.

The BayBears continue the six-game road series against Mississippi Friday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.40 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 4.42 ERA) for the Braves. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Mississippi feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

The BayBears return home next Thursday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

