Smith's 3 RBI Lead Boulders past Winless Greys

Rockland County, NY - Max Smith knocked in three runs as the New York Boulders kept the Empire State Greys winless on the season with a 8-5 win at Clover Stadium in Pomona on Friday night.

Smith's two-run single in the seventh inning provided the Boulders with some breathing room, scoring David Vinsky and Tucker Nathans and giving New York an 8-4 lead,

The Greys, who have opened the season with 19 straight losses, jumped in front 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Jordan Hollomon-Scott.

The Boulders answered with a run in their half of the first on a run-scoring groundout by Chris Kwitzer; then went ahead 4-1 in the second inning on RBI singles from Francisco Del Valle and Nathans, along with Smith's bases loaded walk.

Jake MacKenzie's solo home run, his third of the year, increased the New York lead to 5-1.

The Greys chipped away, though, getting single runs in the fith, sixth and seventh innings to inch within 5-4. Willies Estrada scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, then Scott hit a solo home run, his second of the year, before Will Decker's RBI single in the seventh cut their deficit to one run.

Trey Woosley added an RBI single in the eighth inning for the Greys.

Robby Rowland went the first seven innings on the hill for the Boulders, allowing four hits and four runs, while walking one and striking out five as he picked up the win and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Johsson Arias surrendered four runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out four as he took the loss and fell to 0-3 on the year.

