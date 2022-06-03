Grizzlies Fall Short against Evansville
June 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind early and big to the Evansville Otters on Friday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, dropping the series opener 13-4.
Evansville got its offense to work right away against Sam Gardner (1-1), scoring at least one run in each of the first five innings to take a 12-0 lead. The Otters had their biggest inning in the fifth, scoring five runs in that frame, and combining to hit five home runs in the game to build their double-digit advantage.
Offensively, the Grizzlies were shut out by Evansville starter Justin Watland (1-1) through the first seven innings, but were able to score four times against the Otters' bullpen. Isaac Benard mashed a two-run home run, his fourth of the season, in the bottom of the eighth to get the Grizzlies on the board and make it 12-2. Then, after Evansville added a run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Miles Gordon, Clint Freeman led off the bottom half with a solo home run to make it 13-3. Later, after a 13-pitch at-bat, Benard drove in a run with the bases loaded on an RBI single to make it 13-4, but the Grizzlies would not get closer in falling to 10-9 on the season.
The Grizzlies will look to even the series against the Otters on Saturday night, June 4th at 6:45 p.m. in the middle game of the set, with J.P. Williams taking the mound for Gateway against Evansville's Ryan O'Reilly at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2022
- Florence Wins Over Lake Erie - FL
- Boomers Drop Third-Straight Nail-Biter - Schaumburg Boomers
- Grizzlies Fall Short against Evansville - Gateway Grizzlies
- Otters Open Series with Big Win over Grizzlies - Evansville Otters
- 'Cats' Bats Come Alive Late, Take Down Trois-Riviéres, 4-3 - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Y'alls Use Four-Run Seventh to Top Crushers - Florence Y'alls
- Pitchers' Duel Goes to Washington in Series Opener at Joliet - Washington Wild Things
- Smith's 3 RBI Lead Boulders Past Greys - New York Boulders
- Smith's 3 RBI Lead Boulders past Winless Greys - New York Boulders
- Y'alls Lefty Justin King to Sign With Brewers - Florence Y'alls
- Boulders Announce Sponsorship Agreement with Leading Medical Supply Company, Dynarex Corporation - New York Boulders
- Holdgrafer Pitches a Gem as Otters Sweep Crushers - Evansville Otters
- Strong Pitching, Early Offense Lead Grizzlies to Win - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.