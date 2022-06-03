Grizzlies Fall Short against Evansville

The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind early and big to the Evansville Otters on Friday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, dropping the series opener 13-4.

Evansville got its offense to work right away against Sam Gardner (1-1), scoring at least one run in each of the first five innings to take a 12-0 lead. The Otters had their biggest inning in the fifth, scoring five runs in that frame, and combining to hit five home runs in the game to build their double-digit advantage.

Offensively, the Grizzlies were shut out by Evansville starter Justin Watland (1-1) through the first seven innings, but were able to score four times against the Otters' bullpen. Isaac Benard mashed a two-run home run, his fourth of the season, in the bottom of the eighth to get the Grizzlies on the board and make it 12-2. Then, after Evansville added a run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Miles Gordon, Clint Freeman led off the bottom half with a solo home run to make it 13-3. Later, after a 13-pitch at-bat, Benard drove in a run with the bases loaded on an RBI single to make it 13-4, but the Grizzlies would not get closer in falling to 10-9 on the season.

The Grizzlies will look to even the series against the Otters on Saturday night, June 4th at 6:45 p.m. in the middle game of the set, with J.P. Williams taking the mound for Gateway against Evansville's Ryan O'Reilly at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

