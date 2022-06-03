Boomers Drop Third-Straight Nail-Biter

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers plated a run in the first inning again, scoring first in an eighth consecutive contest but dropped a 6-5 decision in the opener at Windy City on Friday night.

Chase Dawson reached on an error with one out in the first, stole second and crossed the plate on another error with the game's first run. Windy City scored five runs with two outs in the second in rapid-fire fashion, receiving back-to-back homers from Jose Layer and Jairus Richards. Braxton Davidson answered in a big way in the top of the third. With the bases loaded as a result of two walks and a hit batter, Davidson throttled his ninth homer of the year over the wall in right, the first grand slam of the season by the Boomers. A throwing error allowed Windy City to score the deciding run in the fourth. Schaumburg left eight on base, stranding the bases loaded in the sixth.

Kyle Arjona worked six innings but suffered the loss, falling to 1-1 despite striking out eight. Juan Pichardo struck out the side in the seventh and Thomas Nicoll recorded three consecutive strikeouts in the eighth to leave runners at second and third. The offense managed six hits. Davidson and Brett Milazzo collected two apiece. Matt Bottcher singled in the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 19 games.

The divisional roadtrip through Chicagoland ends on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Erik Martinez (1-1, 2.08) starts for the Boomers (11-8) against RHP Tyler Thornton (2-2, 7.58). The team returns home June 7 for three games. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

