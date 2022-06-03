Florence Wins Over Lake Erie

June 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - Kenen Irizarry and Jackson Valera led off the game with back-to-back home runs for Lake Erie to start a weekend series against the Florence Y'alls. The ball was flying around the ballpark all night as the two teams combined for five home runs and nine extra base hits in the game. A four-run seventh helped Florence take an 8-3 victory over the Crushers.

The Crushers (8-11) dropped their fourth consecutive game on the road trip, while the Y'alls (6-12) earned their second win in the last three games.

The top four hitters in the Lake Erie order went 8-for-18 in the game and recorded all three of the Crushers' RBI. Valera (two hits), Kokko Figueiredo (two) and Jared Mang (three) all posted multi-hit games.

After the Crushers put the first two runs on the board with homers, Florence responded as Anthony Brocato led off the bottom of the second with a big fly and, with two out, Casey Combs hit a long ball to drive in two runs and give the Y'alls a 3-2 lead.

Valera and Figueiredo both singled to begin the third inning for the Crushers, before Mang singled a run in to knot the score up at three.

The pitchers settled in and neither team scored in the fourth, fifth or sixth inning. Jay Alvarez (1-1) struck out five Florence hitters in that span, including three in the sixth. The Crushers' right-hander struck out ten batters over six frames on Friday night and Lake Erie now leads the Frontier League in team strikeouts with 182.

The Y'alls would post four runs on five hits in the bottom of the seventh, which included a two-run home run by Brennan Price, an RBI single by Craig Massey and an RBI double by Harrison DiNicola.

The Crushers had opportunities in the eighth and ninth but did not score. With two out in the eighth inning, Figueiredo singled and Mang doubled to put runners on second and third. Lake Erie would load the bases in the ninth as Danny Perez walked, Nick Cicci was hit by a pitch and Rodney Tennie singled.

Florence added a run in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Jared Cheek (1-1) took the win for Florence as he went 6 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing three runs and striking out six.

Lake Erie and Florence will play tomorrow, June 4, with a scheduled first pitch of 6:36 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.