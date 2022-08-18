Smith Back for His 2nd Pro Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Smith to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Smith, 25, played in 70 games last season for the Thunder. Smith also earned a 2-game call-up to the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Smith scored 11 goals, along with 16 assists for 27 points in his first campaign with the Thunder. The 6-foot 200-pound forward will return to Glens Falls for his 3rd professional season after completing 4 years at the University of Maine.

"After a good rookie season, we are excited to see Ryan in his sophomore year in the ECHL." Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "He has all the tools to be a high end player at this level and we are looking forward to seeing him progress and take the next step forward in his young career. Welcome back Smitty!"

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

