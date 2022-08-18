Indy Signs Forward Chad Yetman

August 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Thursday that they have signed forward Chad Yetman for the 2022-23 season.

Yetman was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL draft (no. 172 overall) and spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons split between the Rockford IceHogs and Indy Fuel.

In total, the 22-year-old Whitby, Ontario native tallied three goals, eight assists and 11 penalty minutes in 34 games with Rockford. Yetman's first pro goal came in his professional hockey debut with the Rockford IceHogs on February 6, 2021 vs the Chicago Wolves. In the 42 games Yetman (aka "Yeti") has skated with the Fuel, he's marked 11 goals, 21 assists and ten penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'11", 185-pound forward spent the 2017-18 through 2019-20 seasons with the OHL's (Ontario Hockey League) Erie Otters. Throughout three seasons, Yetman skated in 185 games, notching 73 goals, 74 assists and 30 penalty minutes. In 2019-20, he became only the 14th Otters player in team history to score more than 40 goals in a season and was awarded the team's Most Sportsmanlike Player award.

For those that know Yetman, a Most Sportsmanlike Player award should come as no surprise. He's a good teammate and overall good person. Last season, Yetman was featured in a PSA from the Indy Fuel promoting mental health and suicide awareness for their Movember campaign. Yeti on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I can't wait to be back playing at the Coliseum in front of all of the great fans in Indy. When Duncs reached out to me we had a great conversation about my situation and what my goals are which made it a no-brainer to come back and play for the Fuel. See you soon, Fuel fans."

Yetman's signing bring's the Fuel's 2022-23 roster total to ten so far, with five forwards (Bryan Lemos, Jan Mandat, Brenden Locke, Chris Van Os-Shaw and Chad Yetman), four defensemen (Cam Bakker, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika and Josh McDougall) and one goalie (Connor O'Brien). Stay tuned to the Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signing announcements throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.