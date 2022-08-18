K-Wings Sign All-Star Defenseman Joe Masonius

August 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the free-agent signing of All-Star defenseman Joe Masonius on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound, blue liner comes to Kalamazoo, after playing last season in the New Jersey Devils (NHL) organization with their AHL (Utica) & ECHL (Adirondack) affiliates. Masonius finished the year on loan to the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL).

"Last season, Joe took a big step forward as an ECHL All-Star defenseman," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He adds offensive ability to our back end, along with a tough and physical style of play that makes it hard on opposing teams."

Masonius (ma-sone-us), 25, played in 62 games last season between the three franchises, scoring six goals, 22 assists and totaled a minus-6 rating with 159 penalty minutes. The 2022-23 season will be his fourth professional season.

"My first time in Kalamazoo, I remember being really excited to witness this environment and hockey culture," Masonius said. "I can tell it's a great hometown community and that's the type of people, and environment, I want to win for."

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2016 6th Round pick is also a product of the prestigious Team USA National Team Development Program. During his time with the USA National team, he won a World Under-17 Men's Gold Medal (2014), a World Under-18 Men's Gold Medal (2015), and took part in the 2015 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Dubuque, Iowa.

Kalamazoo is Masonius' ninth stop (Adirondack/ECHL, Fort Wayne/ECHL, Greenville/ECHL, Macon/SPHL, Manchester/ECHL, Norfolk/ECHL, South Carolina/ECHL, Utica/ECHL). In 121 games as a pro, Masonius' posted 9 goals, 31 assists and 293 penalty minutes with a minus-9 rating.

Masonius is a Spring Lake, NJ native and played his collegiate hockey at the University of Connecticut, totaling 10 goals and 40 assists across 96 games.

Kalamazoo continues filing its roster leading up to training camp, which is scheduled to start October 7. The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.