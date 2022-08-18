Mavericks Sign Forward James McEwan

August 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward James McEwan.

McEwan, a 25-year-old forward from Chatham, Ontario, Canada will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. McEwan played for the University of New Brunswick from 2018-22. During his time with the Reds, he recorded 23 points on 10 goals and 13 assists in 59 games played. Most recently in his senior season, McEwan played 24 games, recording 14 points on four goals and 10 assists. Before his time at New Brunswick, McEwan played for the Guelph Storm of the OHL from 2014-18. During the 2015-16 season with the Storm, he recorded 52 points on 25 goals and 27 assists in 68 games.

"James is a talented 200-foot forward from University New Brunswick," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He plays as a responsible forward that can assist on the Power Play and Penalty Kill. An excellent skater with smooth hands, he is a rookie with a lot of experience. We are excited to see what he can do in Kansas City."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.