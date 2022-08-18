Oilers Renew Poulsen, Add Rookie Chris Pena

August 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday the additions of forward Tyler Poulsen and rookie defenseman Chris Perna ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Poulsen, 29, returns to the Oilers after a short stint with the team last season, appearing in three postseason games. Poulsen was claimed off waivers from the Allen Americans at the end of the regular season.

"Tyler is coming off a tough season," said head coach Rob Murray. "He had to move around a lot, and he never was able to get his game going. He is a feisty and fast player, and he always played well against us when he was with Rapid City. I know he is working his tail off this summer, getting his game back where he knows it can be."

An experienced player, the small yet hard-nosed forward has 67 points (37G, 30A) in 150 ECHL games, contributing for Allen, Rapid City and Worcester.

The Arvada, CO native played Division 1 NCAA hockey at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, compiling 38 points (15G, 23A) in 88 games with the Chargers. In recent years, former Oilers defensemen John Teets and Cam Knight both played at UAH.

The 5'7, 161 lbs. forward played the majority of his junior career in the NAHL, registering 156 points (74G, 82A) in 219 games.

Perna, 24, joins the Oilers with no professional experience, but had a productive career for NCAA Division 3 SUNY-Geneseo, the same university that breakout rookie defenseman Duggie Lagrone played at before coming to Tulsa last season.

The Pittsford, NY native produced 62 points (15G, 47A) from the blue line for the Knights in his four-year career. Perna earned a SUNYAC Conference Championship in 2018-19 and was a Third Team All-Conference selection in 2020.

"Chris comes to us out of a good school where he put up great offensive numbers as a defenseman," said head coach Rob Murray of the rookie defenseman. "Scouting reports say that he is a good leader. He played with [Duggie] Lagrone at school, and Duggie had great things to say about both his ability and his character."

The 6'0, 201 lbs. blue liner saw his offensive contributions increase throughout his junior career, culminating with a league-leading 13 goals by a National Collegiate Development Conference defenseman in 2017-18. Prior to his time in the NCDC, Perna played junior hockey in the Central Canadian Hockey League and the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

With this update, the Oilers announced roster now includes: Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop, Alex Pommerville, Alex Kromm, Eddie Matsushima, Zane Schartz (PTO), Tyler Poulsen and Chris Perna.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.