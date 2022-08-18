Swamp Rabbits to Announce NHL Affiliate with Ceremony

August 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will host the team's NHL Affiliation Announcement on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to introduce the team's new NHL and AHL affiliates for the 2022-23 season.

WHAT: The Greenville Swamp Rabbits ownership and management along with management from the NHL and AHL clubs will be present for a ceremony and media scrum to officially announce the Swamp Rabbits new affiliation for the 2022-23 season.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 - 11:00 a.m. EST

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Event Floor; 650 N. Academy Street, Greenville, SC 29601

WHO: Swamp Rabbits Owner Jeff Dickerson, President of Spire Holdings Todd Mackin, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord, NHL Affiliate management representative, AHL Affiliate management representative, Swamp Rabbits staff, and Swamp Rabbits Season Ticket Holders.

LOGISTICAL INFORMATION: Media and fans will be permitted to park in the Chevrolet VIP parking lot and will enter through the Furman University Entrance. Media will be permitted to setup in the designated area behind the attendee seating area.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.