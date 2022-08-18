Solar Bears Gain Depth in Net with Addition of Brandon Halverson

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Brandon Halverson on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Halverson, 26, last suited up in a four-game stint with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound netminder has appeared in 86 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Norfolk, Maine and Greenville and owns a record of 32-43-7 with a 3.25 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts.

Halverson has also played in 52 American Hockey League matches with Tucson and Hartford, posting an 18-29-4 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .890 save percentage. During the 2017-18 season he made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers, making five saves in 13 minutes of relief action.

Prior to turning pro, the Traverse City, Michigan native played major junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. In 112 career appearances, Halverson posted a 72-28-7 record, along with a 2.83 GAA, a .909 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Internationally, Halverson represented the United States at the 2015 and 2016 IIHF World Junior Championships, helping Team USA to a bronze medal finish at the 2016 tournament in Helsinki, Finland.

Halverson was a second-round selection, 59th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

