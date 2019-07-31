Slugging Shuckers Take Series Finale against Generals

BILOXI, MS - Behind some big swings and great pitching, the Biloxi Shuckers (65-44, 24-15 2nd Half) took their series finale against the Jackson Generals (60-47, 21-16) 6-2 on Wednesday night at MGM Park. The win was the Shuckers 20th in the month of July, the most wins in a single month in franchise history.

For the third time in the series, the Shuckers took an early lead. Bruce Caldwell worked a two-out walk in the second against RHP Bo Takahashi (L, 7-5) and Cooper Hummel followed with a two-run blast to right, his 12th home run of the season and seventh in the month of July, to give the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

RHP Dylan File (W, 7-1) turned in another scoreless outing by working around baserunners over six innings. File utilized a double play in the third to end the inning, induced a fielder's choice to strand two runners in the fifth and left two men in scoring position in the sixth with a strikeout and a groundout. It was the second consecutive outing of six scoreless innings for File, who stretched his scoreless innings streak to 12.1 innings, his longest scoreless streak of the season with the Shuckers.

Dillon Thomas added another blast for the Shuckers in the bottom of the seventh, a solo shot to lead off the frame, that put Biloxi up 3-0. Caldwell singled with two outs and Hummel was hit by a pitch before Skyler Ewing doubled to straightaway center, driving in both runners to cushion the Shuckers lead at 5-0. Jake Gatewood finished the scoring for Biloxi with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to put Biloxi in front 6-0.

LHP Clayton Andrews (H, 3) tossed two scoreless innings for the Shuckers, and RHP Rodrigo Benoit made his Double-A debut in the ninth, allowing two runs on a homer by Baez, but finished off the contest to secure a 6-2 victory.

