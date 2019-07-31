M-Braves Close Road Trip with Fourth-Straight Win

July 31, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





MOBILE, AL - The Mississippi Braves (53-55, 20-19) scored six two-out runs and won their fourth-straight over the Mobile BayBears (41-66, 14-25) in the final ever meeting between the clubs on Wednesday night, 6-3. The M-Braves closed out the ten-game road trip 7-3 and overall 11-3 over the last 14 games.

The Braves finished July with a 14-14 record after a 3-11 start to the month. Entering August, Mississippi is in third place in the Southern League South standings, 4.0 games behind Biloxi with 31 games remaining in the regular season.

The M-Braves handed Jasseel De La Cruz (W, 3-6) a 2-0 lead before the 22-year-old right-hander took the mound on Wednesday. Cristian Pache drew a two-out walk from Mobile starter Luis Madero (L, 4-9), and then Ryan Casteel blasted his 17th home run of the season. The two-run shot down the left-field line placed Casteel into a tie for 10th place on the all-time home run list and matching Travis Demeritte's team-leading total last season.

De La Cruz gave up a leadoff single to Jahmai Jones in the bottom of the first inning, and after a groundout and stolen base, Jones scored on a groundout from Jack Kruger to trim the lead to 2-1.

Ray-Patrick Didder started Mississippi's two-out rally in the second inning and immediately swiped his third bag of the series and 17th for the season to get into scoring position. Daniel Lockhart connected for an RBI single to bring home Didder, and it was 3-1. Didder scored seven runs over the series. Cristian Pache brought home Lockhart on his eighth triple of the season to the gap in right-center, and the lead grew to 4-1. Pache finished the night, 2-for-5.

De La Cruz allowed a run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth on a solo home run from Jo Adell, but turned in his seventh quality start of the season. Over 7.0 innings in his 11th start, the Dominican native threw 82 pitches and allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Greyson Jenista reached on an error to begin the eighth inning and once again with two outs, Carlos Martinez cranked his second home run of the series to extend the lead out to 6-3. Jenista was 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to eight games and on-base streak to 13 games. Pache also added a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored.

Jason Hursh (H, 4) walked one and yielded a hit in the eighth inning, but took advantage of the third Mississippi double play of the game and posted a zero in the eighth inning. Bradley Roney (S, 1) struck out the Mobile side in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the 6-3 win.

The M-Braves closed out the all-time series with the BayBears, 144-176, after a 10-10 record in 2019. The BayBears will relocate to Madison, Alabama in 2020 and become the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the month of August and a five-game series against the Tennessee Smokies. RHP Kurt Hoekstra (1-0, 0.00) makes a spot start for the M-Braves in the spot that was occupied by LHP Joey Wentz, and will face LHP Luis Lugo (4-0, 3.30) for the Smokies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday - 16 oz. Domestic beer and 16 oz. Fountain drinks will be $2 each.

Mississippi State Night - Wear your Bulldogs attire and receive a $5 Field Level Ticket at the box office

M-Braves Cowbell Sticker Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Cowbell Sticker presented by Farm Bureau.

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursdays this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Corn-Hole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.

Library Night - Present your Library Card and receive $3 Field Level Tickets (up to 4 guests), presented by Central Mississippi Regional Library System & Madison Country Library System.

Visit mississippibraves.com for tickets or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.