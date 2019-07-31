Generals Gameday: July 31 at Biloxi

Jackson Generals (60-46 Overall, 21-15 Second Half)

Vs. Biloxi Shuckers (64-44 Overall, 23-15 Second Half)

Wednesday, July 31 | 6:35 pm CT | Game 107 | 2nd Half Game 37

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi, 7-4, 3.83 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Dylan File, 6-1, 3.15 ERA

LAST GAME: Biloxi, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, won their seventeenth game in the month of July on Tuesday, beating the Biloxi Shuckers 5-3 at MGM Park. The victory for Jackson (60-46) clinched the series win over the Shuckers (64-44), improving their record against the two First Half division champions (Biloxi and Montgomery) to 15-7. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Bo Takahashi will take aim at the Generals' fourth win in a row, hoping to finish July without a loss despite a troubling 5.91 ERA over his last 4 starts. Biloxi's Dylan File, an Arizona native who made his Double-a debut against Jackson last month, has lost only once in eight Biloxi starts.

MOVING OUT: The Arizona Diamondbacks made a prospect-for-prospect deal at the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31, sending Jackson shortstop Jazz Chisholm to the Miami Marlins in exchange for rookie Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen. The 21-year-old Chisholm led the Generals in home runs at the time of the trade (18). In Gallen, the Diamondbacks acquire a 23-year-old right-hander whose 2019 season between Triple-A (9-1, 1.77 ERA, 91.1 IP) and the big leagues (1-3, 2.72 ERA, 36.1 IP) has been very promising.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

